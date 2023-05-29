37th Incorporation Day

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

At the 1985 Property Owners Association Annual Meeting, General Russ Blandford called attention to how Charleston was growing by annexation toward Seabrook Island. He warned of the possibility of being annexed and recommended that a task force be set up to study the pros and cons of annexation/incorporation.

After a long wait, the Secretary of State for South Carolina issued the Certificate of Incorporation on May 26th, 1987, thus clearing the way for a vote to select a mayor and four council members on August 18, 1987. The election was held on Wednesday, August 19, 1987 and the Town of Seabrook Island then became the newest municipality in South Carolina when the mayor and four council members took their oaths of office by the flagpole at Bohicket Marina Village.