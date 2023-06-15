A Pledge Of Support

× Expand This diagram shows the proposed plans for the Andell West Community.

Kiawah Island Town Council conveyed their unanimous support for the Andell West Community Update and rendering presented at the June 6 Town Council meeting.

Riverstone Properties, the development company responsible for the plans and design of Andell West, was not present at the meeting but provided an update on the agenda. Riverstone will be presenting this final design to Charleston County’s Planning Commission in August and was basically asking for a final blessing from Town Council before that big presentation takes place.

This final design and rendering comes after the presentation given by Chris Corrada, principal of Riverstone Properties, given at the early March Town Council meeting.

The current plan was created with a tremendous amount of Kiawah Island community involvement, including input from stakeholders on the island, businesses, Town Council and residents. The first community meeting was held in September 2021, and, at that time, dwelling units were a part of the plan. Since then, the development has evolved and changed dramatically, mostly due to community concerns and their informative input. Traffic, of course, has always been a main concern.

The update from Riverstone says, “We have had numerous meetings and discussions with key stakeholders including TOKI and KICA officials, EDENs, Harris Teeter and representatives from community groups such as the Cassique HOA, Preserve Kiawah and the Kiawah Conservancy. The revised plan is the culmination of those efforts. We believe it not only addresses concerns that have been raised but has frankly resulted in a better plan than we had first envisioned. It has truly been a collaborative effort, and we appreciate the constructive approach that all community leaders have brought to the discussions.”

Dwelling units, among other things, are no longer a part of the design. The plan that Riverstone will present to the Charleston County Planning Commission, and what was presented at the meeting on June 6, contains the following:

• Integration with Freshfields Village – The new development plan will be a natural extension of Freshfields Village and will provide both pedestrian and vehicular connections.

• Architectural Harmony – Riverstone Properties is known for their “unique and diverse” architectural styles. They promise to continue with that style in this new plan.

• Village Green and Restaurant Row – Dining options will be situated along a village green, a landscaped park surrounded by restaurant patios.

• Buffering and Landscaping – Riverstone is working with the Kiawah Conservancy to have all native plants for the landscaping. The parking lot for Harris Teeter will be buffered by the buildings and treescapes and will not be visible from the road. There will also be a minimum of 20% open space within the development including a linear tree-lined park on the south side with a multi-use trail and bike path.

• Gas Station and EV Stations – EV stations will be located inside Andell West. The gas station will be buffered from the road with an architectural fence, columns and landscaping. The footprint of this gas station was reduced from the original plan.

• Permitted Uses – Andell West will have a list of allowable uses. It restricts some uses, even some that are currently permitted at Freshfields Village.

• New Pond – A new pond will be constructed behind the grocery store along the trail system and paths.

• Traffic Management – The new Andell West plan has four access points and a possible connection in the future to Seabrook Island Road.

• Event Parking – Parking for large events on Kiawah Island will still be available on land that Riverstone owns.

• Phasing – The development will be constructed in phases. Riverstone will maintain sites not built on as either extra parking or mowed areas for special events.

• Naming – Work is being done to call it Freshfields Village as an extension of the current Freshfields Village, which will be connected.

Kiawah Island Town Council Member Michael Heidingsfelder commented that he would like to see someone from Riverstone Properties present this final plan to the Kiawah Island community before the planning commission meeting with Charleston County in August.

Kiawah Island Town Administrator Stephanie Tillerson said that she anticipates Riverstone Properties “putting a date on the calendar” to present again before the community after they present to the County.

However, Heidingsfelder reiterated that he would like the meeting to take place before the August presentation to Charleston County. Each council member, including the mayor, expressed their support with this new plan. Council Member Bradley Belt suggested that a letter come from Council and go to the Charleston County Planning Commission ahead of the August meeting. The other council members agreed.