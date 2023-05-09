Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee

Hey Seabrookers!

Looking to get involved? The town is currently accepting applications for service on town boards, commissions, and committees.

Accommodations Tax (ATAX) Advisory Committee

- One seat (1) to be filled on May 23, 2023

- The appointment is to fill a vacancy, specifically for the hospitality industry as outlined by state law, with a term ending December 2024.

- The committee meets at least once per year at the call of the chair

To learn more go to: https://www.townofseabrookisland.org/announcements