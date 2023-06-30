Andell Annexation Planning Commission Meeting

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

The Planning Commission meeting will be held on July 12th at 1:30 p.m.

The First Reading for the Town Council and Public Hearing will be held on August 22nd at 2:30 p.m.

The Second Reading for the Town Council will be held on September 26th at 2:30 p.m.

During the planning commission meeting on July 12th and the public hearing on August 22nd, there will be public comment opportunities. for information go to our website www.townofseabrookisland.org

The annexation & rezoning of the Andell parcel present Seabrook Island with a unique opportunity that will both complement and serve the existing Bohicket Marina Village and Seabrook Island. The Andell is an innovative mixed-use development that is intended to provide additional offerings to the residents of Seabrook Island comprised of five concept uses ranging in operation from private, private/public, and public.