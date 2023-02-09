Charleston County Supports Continued Funding Of Interstate-526 Extension Project

Charleston County Council voted in favor of continuing to fund the I-526 Mark Clark Extension Project to the tune of $75 million. The money will come from the half-cent sales tax approved by Charleston County Council back in 2004.

The project passed in a vote of 5-3, with one absence. The three nays were from Council Members Henry Darby, Larry Kobrovsky and Robert Wehrman.

The special finance committee meeting that was held on Jan. 31, and included about 30 members of the public who were able to voice their opinion for one minute each. Comments from the public ran the gamut – some in favor and some adamantly against the decision to continue with the I-526 extension.

Neighbors said, “You are our trustees. This is not your money. It’s ours.” And, “There are better ways to spend billions of dollars.”

While other neighbors said, “Poll after poll has shown that people are in fact firmly in favor of completing I-526.”

Those against the extension project voiced concerns with the over development they are afraid will ensue once the highway is finished through Johns Island. Some voiced concerns with disruption to the pristine environment and rural atmosphere of the Sea Island communities.

Those in favor conveyed that this stretch of highway has been a long time coming and is vital for ease of mobility on and off Johns Island. Of course traffic was voiced by many as a main concern and the need to improve congestion.

Kobrovsky’s main platform on voting against continuing to fund SCDOT for the I-526 extension was his desire not to keep “gambling” with taxpayer’s money. He voiced that Council should put the $75 million into projects already approved that have not gone to fruition like improvements to many intersections on Johns Island and widening some of the roads.

He also voiced that he wished they would wait for the sales tax referendum in two years because right now, they do not have a guarantee of where the money will go if that referendum fails.

Darby stood firmly on the fact that he believes the I-526 extension project will push people out of their homes and communities on Johns Island and cause further gentrification.

“I truly believe that the three of us – Mr. Wehrman, Mr. Kobrovsky and I – voted on the right side of history,” he said. “Hilton Head proved it. Daniel Island proved it. This is a precursor for gentrification in years to come on Johns Island. I’m tired of fighting this. I’ve been fighting this since 2004. Tonight, we lost.”

Wehrman explained that he just could not vote in favor of spending $75 million when they don’t know for certain that the referendum will pass in two years to gain more money to construct the extension.

In contrast, Brantley Moody expressed that this is all 40 years “too late.” He said, “There is no controversy over this project. It has always had a 70% to 75% approval rating among the public. This is a huge night for the people of West Ashley and the island communities.”

Council Member Teddy Pryor took issue with being accused of running the poor out of their homes and communities on Johns Island because he voted in favor. “I regret you saying that. That is just inaccurate. We care about all and we don’t want anyone getting pushed out of their home.”

Jenny Costa Honeycutt agreed with Moody. “This is so far overdue. It’s a huge win. This is critical for the community and will be an asset. We need to be connected and there needs to be easier access.”

Chair of County Council Herb Sass concluded the Jan. 31 meeting by thanking everyone for coming. “I’m proud of this Council. We don’t always agree, but we try to work it out.”

Secretary for SCDOT Christy Hall presented the details of what the $75 million will fund in the finance committee meeting held a week earlier on Jan. 26. Basically, now that the initial $75 million has been secured to continue funding the project, construction could start on this long-awaited highway connection from West Ashley to Johns Island and James Island in just four years – if the referendum in two years passes to gain more of the over $2 billion needed to completely finish the I-526 extension.

The $75 million will go toward continuing the work that has been ongoing for years by SCDOT. Hall’s presentation included updates about funding for the project to keep moving forward.

“The purpose of the Mark Clark Extension Project is to increase the capacity of the regional transportation system, improve safety and enhance mobility to and from the West Ashley, Johns Island and James Island areas of Charleston,” Hall stated.

Hall said that SCDOT “strongly” recommends a phased approach – phase 1 and phase 2. Phase one would extend from the end of I-526 in West Ashley and connect to River Road. Phase 2 would pick back up at River Road and extend to James Island at the end of the current James Island Connector.

She stated that today they are currently finalizing the final Environmental Impact Statement, which she said has included many years of environmental and traffic studies, public hearings and other agency coordination.

But to keep the momentum going, they need a total of $150 million - $75 million will be from Charleston County and another $75 million from the State Infrastructure Bank – to complete the remaining preparatory work necessary to keep advancing the project. Council Member Teddy Pryor assured everyone in the meeting that if the SIB does not approve funding the project for their half of the bill, then Charleston County will not just lose the $75 million they approved. It will just go back to the County and not be used for the I-526 extension.

Hall also requested a “reasonable” financial approach to the entire project by the project sponsors and is requesting that Charleston County work with them on a financial plan.

Timeline-wise, Hall said that once the funds are approved and identified, it would take nine months to get the final environmental impact study approved. She added that once that was approved, they would have to go through another nine to 11 months for more public hearings, permits, etc. to take place before they would be at a “construction phase.” Getting to the construction phase, including getting all the permits, etc. would take about three years. And then she tacked on another year for the design and procurement phase. All that would have to occur before one shovel hit the ground.

“Long story short,” Hall said. “We need the project sponsors to agree to fund that $150 million now to keep us moving on the project.”

Hall shared that the total cost of the project, at this time, is estimated at $2.35 billion to complete. The $75 million SCDOT is asking for now from Charleston County is just to continue the work until they can get “shovel ready” in about four to five years.

“This project is certainly needed for mobility on and off Johns Island,” Hall added. “Safety cannot be understated.”

Charleston County will get money from the new infrastructure bill, but again they have to be shovel ready.

The next step in the process is for SCDOT to obtain all the permits to begin their process of eventually moving to Phase 1 of the extension.