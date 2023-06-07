Comprehensive Plan Public Workshops

Public workshops will be held to gather input for the County’s Comprehensive Plan Five-Year Review starting June 7.

The online public workshops from June 5 are here.

Charleston County Government will hold six public workshops in the coming months to gather input on proposed amendments to the Charleston County Comprehensive Plan as part of the five-year review of the plan. This plan is an expression of the County’s intent for where and how future growth and development should occur. The Plan also identifies parts of the County that may or may not be appropriate for certain types of growth, given the Lowcountry’s unique character and natural conditions.

The first three of those workshops are as posted, check out more dates and the full news release: https://www.charlestoncounty.org/news/2023/4738-comprehensiveplan.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0TV8kBB0TvwLAvYmHGipoaI27GqMc6jTUVAW2UjR3ssZFRFsyNX1sbUDI