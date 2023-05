× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

We are so proud to highlight our new Assistant Town Administrator, Katharine Watkins, who was promoted last week!

But, the advancements don’t stop there!

Today, our Town Administrative Assistant, Beth Rinehimer, was promoted to Clerk of Court! Because of her excellent service and devotion to service, she will fulfill the duties of both positions!

Please help us congratulate these two incredible women who continue to serve our town!