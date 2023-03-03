Counter Terrorism Threat Symposium

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Last week, the Town’s Director of Public Safety, Dr. Craig Harris, participated in a counterterrorism threat symposium hosted by Charleston County’s Public Safety Directorate. The event brought together hundreds of leaders in business, law enforcement and public safety for valuable dialogue surrounding domestic terrorism, internet use by terrorists and threats to critical infrastructure. Keynote speakers included Charleston County Council Vice Chairwoman Jenny Honeycutt, United States Representative Nancy Mace, and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel. “This was an outstanding conference and a great way for all public safety sectors to collaborate and build a robust partnership for the betterment of the community we serve, said Dr. Harris.”