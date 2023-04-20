Crisis Averted

Out of the many wonderful reasons to be a Kiawah Island resident, there is one more to add to the list – except this reason might not be as obvious as the outstanding community amenities and beautiful beach views.

This reason has to do with safety and the Town’s commitment to making sure residents get immediate medical attention if the issue arises.

Wes McAden, a representative for Global Medical Response and AirMedCare Network presented at the April 4 Town Council meeting. His company has been offering helicopter medevac services to the residents of Kiawah Island since 2016. The contract is set to expire at the end of April.

Back in April of 2016, the Town entered into a one-year contract with AirMedCare Network to provide air medical transport services for Kiawah Island residents. Each additional year thereafter, the contract was renewed for one year. Although the Town only had a few air medical transport services during the five-year contract period, and although those individuals were not Town residents, AirMedCare actually stopped the municipal site membership business plan for new subscribers. But since Kiawah had a prior subscription to the municipal site membership business plan, AirMedCare Network said they would continue with the relationship as a “grandfathered” entity.

The Public Safety Committee supported the renewal at its meeting on March 15 and recommended to the Ways and Means Committee to continue with the service. Town Council was, in turn, advised to vote to continue the relationship as well.

The cost of the program for the Town is $8,163 per year and that covers the cost of a transport at no cost to residents with medical insurance. A resident has the option to upgrade to a full coverage membership for $45 annually if he or she is over 60 years old, which will give them coverage in over 220 locations across 32 states. Under 60 is $55 annually. For regular individuals without being a part of a municipal plan, the cost for membership is $99 annually.

Renters on Kiawah can also use the coverage as well provided that it is their primary residence. Conversely, the service will be provided to individuals who own a home on the island, but are not primary residents.

The only two caveats are that the transport must be from a pickup location in Charleston County and that the covered individual transported is insured medically at the time of transport.

“If you fit the qualifications and have to go for a ride, you won’t have to pay for an out-of-pocket transport,” McAden explained.

McAden works for Global Medical Response and AirMedCare Network. They also provide the helicopter emergency services for MUSC and the Colleton County Medical Center, along with 320 other locations across the country. The company offers member-based services which eliminates the burden of a high-cost helicopter transport.

Since AirMedCare Network partners with Berkeley Electric, which services Kiawah Island, McAden said that they would also discount their three-year, fiveyear and 10-year membership plans.

The Town of Kiawah Island approved the renewal of the service by AirMedCare unanimously.