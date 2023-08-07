Episode 25 is now available to stream. Link to watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKw8-y7FgNo

In this episode, Mayor Pro Tem John Moffitt speaks with Riverstone Properties Principal Chris Corrada and Community Member Peter Schneider about the Andell West project updates and future plans.

Upcoming Charleston County Planning Commission Meeting

The rezoning request for the Andell West Planned Development will be reviewed by the Charleston County Planning Commission on Monday, Aug. 14. If you would like to participate in person, view the meeting online, or read the agenda, visit their website here. Submit questions or written public comments via email at CCPC@charlestoncounty.org or by mail to the Zoning & Planning Department, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405.