Filing Has Begun For Seabrook Island’s Elections

It’s election time again! Seabrook Island will hold its 2023 municipal election on Tuesday, Nov. 7. All four seats on Town Council are open, as well as the mayor’s seat. There is also a seat up for election on the utility commission. The terms for mayor and Town Council are two years, expiring Jan. 2026. The utility commission serves staggered six-year terms.

Assistant Town Administrator Katharine Watkins announced at the July 25 Seabrook Island Town Council meeting that election filing is coming up.

Filing opens on Aug. 10 at noon. and ends on Sept. 7 at noon. Watkins noted that Town staff will not be able to accept filing from potential candidates before noon on Aug. 10 or after noon on Sept. 7. She also noted that it is required to file in person at Town Hall. The hours of operation for Town Hall are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The current Seabrook Island Town Council Members are Jeri Finke, Pat Fox, Barry Goldstein and Dan Kortvelesy. The current mayor is John Gregg. Council Member Jeri Finke has served on Seabrook Island Town Council since 2017 and has served as Mayor Pro Tem since December of 2020.

She serves as the community and government relations official. She has also been assigned the role of resources official under the town’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan. Most recently, she has done extensive work on the Ad Hoc Committee for the Town’s Short Term Rental Agreement.

Council Member Pat Fox also works on the Ad Hoc Committee for the Town’s Short Term Rental Agreement. Fox was elected to Town Council in 2019. She serves as chair of the Town's Communications Committee and is also the communications official under the Town's Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan. She is the editor and a graphic designer for Tidelines as well.

Council Member Barry Goldstein has done extensive work on the Town’s Public Works Committee. He also serves as the Logistics Official under the Town’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan. He was first elected to Town Council in 2019.

Council Member Dan Kortvelesy is the newest member of Town Council; he was elected in 2021. He also works on theComprehensive Emergency Management Plan but as the communications official. His main role is as chairman of the Town’s Public Safety Committee.

Mayor John Gregg was first elected as mayor in 2019. Before that, he served on Seabrook Island Town Council from 2013 to 2019, and was Mayor Pro Tem during that time. Gregg has been instrumental in securing reimbursement funds from state and federal disaster grant funding for Hurricanes Matthew, Irma, Florence and Dorian.

It is currently unknown at this time on whether the mayor or if any of the current Council Members will run for reelection.

Elections take place at The Lake House, located at 2319 Seabrook Island Road. Stay tuned for more information on the candidates who decide to file for this year’s municipal election.