Notice is hereby given that the Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will conduct the General Election for Town of Seabrook Island on Tuesday, November 07, 2023.

Any person wishing to vote in this election must register no later than Sunday, October 08, 2023. Voter registration by mail forms will be accepted if postmarked by Monday, October 09, 2023.

Early voting begins on Monday, October 23, 2023, and ends on Friday, November 03, 2023.