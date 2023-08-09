How To Become The Town Of Seabrook Island Mayor, A Council Member, Or A Utility Commissioner

To be considered for the Town of Seabrook Island Mayor, a Council Member, 4 seats available, or the Utility Commissioner, you must be a resident of Seabrook Island and a registered voter!

Step 1: A Statement of Economic Interest form must be filed electronically online at http://ethics.sc.gov before filing a Statement of Candidacy and/or Petition.

Step 2: Come into Town Hall and file a statement of candidacy with Katharine Watkins, Assistant Town Administrator, From Thursday, August 10th at noon through Thursday, September 7th at noon.

This must be done by September 7th at 12 pm to be included on the ballot. Any submissions after 12 pm on that day will not be considered.

Additional information may be obtained by calling 843-768-5320. Office business hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.