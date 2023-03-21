Hurricane Season 2023

× 1 of 5 Expand × 2 of 5 Expand × 3 of 5 Expand × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

Today we are discussing what it takes to be prepared for a natural disaster.

As we approach hurricane season, Mayor Gregg has invited a number of members from our local emergency management teams to help us begin our planning efforts. We have experts from the National Weather Service, Saint John's Firefighters, Berkeley Electric Cooperative, Charleston County Sheriff, our own town council members, and others who have joined us in this process.

We value our residents and their families so we are making sure we are ready and prepared to assist during times of need!