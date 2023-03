In honor of International Women’s Day 2023, please join us in recognizing the women of the Town of Seabrook Island: Jeri Finke (Mayor Pro Tem), Pat Fox (Town Council), Lynda Stearns (License & Permit Specialist), Nichole Nettles (STR Compliance Manager), Katharine Watkins (Town Clerk/Treasurer), Beth Rinehimer (Administrative Assistant) and Robin Ochoa (Communications & Events Manager). Thanks for all you do!

