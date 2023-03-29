Kiawah Island Hires Communications Manager

The Town of Kiawah Island has announced the hiring of Erin Pomrenke as Communications Manager. Pomrenke brings more than eight years of municipal communications experience to the role.

Beginning March 20, Pomrenke will be responsible for the development of the town’s communications and marketing tactics, including e-newsletter, website and social media communications. She will additionally oversee the creation of goals, strategies and execution of a comprehensive communications and marketing campaign that continues to promote the Town of Kiawah Island and its services to the community.

Previously, Pomrenke served for more than eight years as Communications Coordinator for Charles County Government in La Plata, Maryland, where she oversaw content development and was the primary editor for internal and external communications, including newsletters and press releases, among other responsibilities. She additionally gained valuable industry experience assisting with emergency preparedness and response communications.

“I am excited to work with the Town of Kiawah Island to provide valuable communication for residents and visitors,” said Pomrenke. “Communication is vital in our connection to our community and world, and I look forward to using my experience in the public sector to continue that bridge alongside the town’s communications and Arts Council teams.