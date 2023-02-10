Kiawah Island To Host Charleston County Future Housing Plan Forum

A community meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Kiawah Island Municipal Center. Charleston County County’s Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization will be present to review Charleston County’s Housing Our Future Plan. Members of the community are encouraged to attend the meeting to learn about the plan and provide public comments to the County.

The Housing Our Future Plan is Charleston County’s first comprehensive plan for housing attainability. The plan includes months of research, analysis, and community conversations focused on capacity building, housing creation and preservation, housing stability, and homeownership. It also provides a clear understanding of the needs and challenges facing Charleston County. The plan provides a set of policies, programs, and capacity-building measures designed to help meet housing needs for years to come.

Charleston County’s Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization is now accepting public comments on the County’s draft comprehensive housing plan. The plan can be found here.

The Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Department will also host several community meetings where the public can view the plan and provide comments in-person. The deadline to submit comments online is March 1.

For more information about the plan and Charleston County’s Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization please visit Housing Our Future.