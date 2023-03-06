Kiawah Next

The Town of Kiawah Island is embarking on an ambitious effort to envision the next chapter of Kiawah’s story. Now a destination renowned for its unmatched natural beauty, embrace of wildlife and nature, world-class hospitality, and premiere oceanside living, the island of Kiawah is a celebrated success story today largely because of a compelling vision and plan that guided our trajectory for many years. So, too, must we shape a long-term vision of the next horizon to sustain this prosperity amid ever-changing conditions.

As we kickstart our next comprehensive plan, we invite your input to help us define what makes this place great. With current development agreements set to expire in the coming years, regional growth occurring, and ever-changing conditions around, it becomes essential for Kiawah to maintain a strategic plan that defines what we hold dear and identifies the opportunities we might see as valuable. We need your feedback to craft that vision. In fact, we are earnestly seeking the input of our larger community and all who are invested in Kiawah’s success: residents, property owners, visitors, guests, businesses and employees alike.

We ask each of you to visit our project website, www.kiawahnext.com, and take the included survey. We will be inviting input for the next couple of months, and we will maintain this website as a home base for all related information. Use the page’s tools to sign up if you’d like to be kept in the loop. We also ask that you consider sharing this website with others, so that we can build our collective vision of the future of Kiawah today and plan for success for the next decades to come.