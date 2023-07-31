Kiawah Next Virtual Open House

The Town of Kiawah Island is a renowned community filled with remarkable natural landscapes, vibrant hospitality, and the best of coastal living. To maintain the success of this special town, a long-term vision inspired by the people of Kiawah and its unique assets is necessary. Kiawah Next is the effort to shape that plan. Please join the Virtual Open House next Monday, August 7 from 10 AM - 12 PM. This event is one of many forums we are using to invite your input to help us define what is of utmost value to you. Stop by our informal, come-and-go tent to see the work to-date and where we’re headed next.