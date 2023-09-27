Kiawah River Bridge Public Parking Area

The Town of Kiawah Island is excited to begin the implementation of recommendations from our Comprehensive Marsh Management Plan! One component of the plan is to improve the public access at the Kiawah River Bridge and we are gathering feedback about the public’s use of this area.

Provide your input and take our short survey here: https://ow.ly/EoT050PPLQA

Your input is vital as we work towards creating a healthy balance between providing public access and protecting and preserving our vital marsh ecosystem at the Kiawah Island Bridge.