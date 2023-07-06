Letter From The Mayor Of The Town Of Seabrook Island To Mr. Nathaniel Reyes

×

Dear Mr. Reyes,

First, I thank you for taking time to come by our Town Hall and talk with our team today. Most importantly, I offer you my sincerest apologies and extend my deepest regret for any damage to your reputation caused by the recent post on our Town website and social media platforms. I understand your frustration and how association of your photo with those of a criminal suspect may have caused harm to you.

Please be rest assured, we are doing everything we can to make this right. It is our intention to inform the residents and businesses in this community that your photo erroneously appeared in the Town’s post and that you were in no way associated with the suspect’s criminal activity.

We greatly value you as a citizen and the work you do to support our residents. We hope that this incident will not affect your relationship with us and are diligently seeking to regain your trust and provide you with the quality service you deserve.

Thank you for your understanding and for giving us the opportunity to apologize directly. This is a direct reflection of your exemplary character and professionalism. We are looking forward to serving you and all our residents better in the future and will strive to never let this happen to another individual.

Sincerely,

John Gregg

Mayor, Town of Seabrook Island