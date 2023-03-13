New Podcast Episode

The latest episode of Sharing With The Community: A Podcast from the Town of Kiawah Island is now available. In this episode, the Town Administrator, Stephanie Tillerson, spoke with Mayor John Labriola and Town Council Member Michael Heidingsfelder to continue the discussion that started at the March 7 Town Council meeting surrounding two very important projects for the entire community:

1. Discussion of all possible options to improve and enhance vehicular and pedestrian circulation at the Main Gate, including the Kiawah Island Parkway/Beachwalker Drive Intersection and Contiguous Land, Main Sales Office/Site, and the Upper Beachwalker Parcels.

2. Discussion of Riverstone Properties’ proposed Andell West project adjacent to Freshfields.

Use the link below to access and watch this episode:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=suu4xsfAFO4