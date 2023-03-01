× Peak Beach Season

Peak beach season is rapidly approaching and we can't wait to share our wonderful shores with you and remind you that we have rules and regulations that must be observed from April 1 - September 30.

We are proud that The Town of Seabrook Island is one of the barrier islands and it boasts several miles of pristine, sandy beaches. Popular with residents and visitors alike, our beaches are of critical importance to local wildlife.

Portions of the beach have been designated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a critical habitat for the federally threatened piping plover and loggerhead sea turtle.

In order to protect public safety and preserve the beach's natural beauty, the Town Council has adopted a comprehensive list of beach rules that can be reviewed here: https://www.townofseabrookisland.org/beach-rules.html

​Your continued observance of the town's rules will ensure that the beaches of Seabrook Island remain safe, secure, and pristine for all residents, visitors, pets, and wildlife to enjoy!