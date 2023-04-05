Peak Season Is Upon Us On Seabrook Island

× Expand Town Of Kiawah Island

Ready or not, peak season is officially here. Seabrook Island Town Administrator Joe Cronin announced in the Seabrook Island Town Council Meeting that April 1 was the official first day of the current beach patrol contract going into effect. That means that from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be two beach patrol officers and two vehicles patrolling the beach. He also said that this is new, since in the past they would start out with two officers and one vehicle.

On May 22, they enter into the busy peak season, meaning that they will have four beach patrol officers and two cars patrolling the island between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The “busy” season lasts until the middle of August and then the last few weeks of the season is again patrolled by two officers and two vehicles. Seabrook Island contracts with Barrier Island Ocean Rescue for their beach patrol services. Cronin also announced the beach rules for pets changes on April 1. The rules for pets are as follows:

Restricted Area (Red):

The restricted area begins at a line extending from Boardwalk #1 (Community Center Boardwalk) to the Atlantic Ocean and continues in a northeasterly direction to Captain Sam’s Inlet.

Within the restricted area, no pets shall be allowed at any time, whether on or off a leash.

Limited Restriction Area (Yellow):

The limited restriction area begins approximately 300 yards northwest of a line extending from Boardwalk #9 (Pelican Watch Boardwalk) to the Edisto River and continues in a northwesterly direction to Privateer Creek.

Within the limited restriction area, pets must be always on a leash.

General Beach Area (Green):

Peak Season (April 1 – September 30): Pets must be on a leash between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

At all other times, pets may be off a leash, provided they remain effectively controlled while on the beach.

Off-Peak Season (October 1 – March 31): Pets may be off a leash at all times, provided they remain effectively controlled while on the beach.

Seabrook Island is patrolled by code enforcement officers that are employed by the Town. During the peak season and during daytime hours, the beach patrol officers contracted by Barrier Island Ocean Rescue patrol the beach area.

All members of the Seabrook Island Beach Patrol possess an open water lifeguard certification from the U.S. Lifesaving Association. They also receive extensive first aid training, including cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the use of automated external defibrillators (AED' s).

To report a violation, call Seabrook Island Beach Patrol at 843-718-6083 or code enforcement with the Town at 843-768-9121. Fines for violations can be up to $1,087.50 with applicable court fees. For more information, visit townofseabrookisland.org/ beach-rules.html.