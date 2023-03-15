Saving Lives Is Good Luck

The Town Of Kiawah Island has again partnered with The Blood Connection to help save lives and prevent the risk of a regional blood shortage.
Approved donors will receive a $20 visa e-Gift card.
Date: Friday, March 31
Time: 10 am to 3 pm
Location: 4475 Betsy Kerrison Parkway
Appointments are encouraged to ensure donors receive the best customer service; however, walk-ups are welcome. Help the Town reach its goal by scheduling an appointment today!
When scheduling your appointment, be sure to use the sponsor code: 10TKD
Schedule your appointment today: https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/.../drive.../205202