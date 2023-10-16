Seabrook Island Candidates Answer the Tough Questions

The general election for the Town of Seabrook Island will take place on Tuesday, November 7. This election is nonpartisan. All the members of Town Council and the Mayor’s office are up for election. Utility Commissioner will also be up for election and the only person running for that office is Robert Aaron. The term of office for Town Council and mayor is January 2024 to January 2026. The term of office for the Utility Commissioner will begin January 2024 to January 2030. Voting will take place at the SIPOA Lake House from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Seabrook Island Mayor Candidates

Interviewing Jeri Finke, Candidate for Seabrook Island Mayor

Jeri Finke has lived on Seabrook Island as a full-time resident since 2010 and has owned the property since 2005. She has served on Town Council for the past six years. During her time on Town Council, she took the lead on the Town’s opposition to seismic testing and offshore drilling for oil and natural gas; she initiated and drafted the Town’s ordinance banning the use of single-use plastic bags and other plastics; she developed the Town’s Community Development Promotion Grants; and she put in place provisions in the Town’s code to regulate short-term rentals. In her professional career, Finke worked on Capitol Hill for 30 years in personal staff positions to Members of the House of Representatives. Visit JeriforMayor.org for more information.

Q: What do you think is the biggest issue that Seabrook Island residents face currently? How do you plan to tackle it?

Finke: We (as in all Seabrookers) are so fortunate to have a stake in this beautiful, thriving community, but we are challenged at present by rhetoric and actions from within the community that do not move us toward planning for the island’s future – such as issues with Seabrook Island Road to beach management to outside development pressure. I consider that one of the biggest issues we need to overcome. Town Council can help by putting in place a more aggressive communication strategy to dispel the misleading and false claims that our work is done in secret without community input. That may be the best first step for a new mayor in order to end the negativity that has emerged and that at times has the louder voice in the community while not majority support. All of Council’s work is done in full compliance with the strict state Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). From our open-to-the-public Council meetings to workshops and committee sessions, all are posted, filmed, Zoomed, You-Tubed, recorded, saved to a website. Still folks ask why we are not out there facing the community. I'm thrilled that we have a new professional on Town staff who is charged with putting in place a communications strategy that will help restore any lost faith in Council's work.

Interviewing Bruce Kleinman, Candidate for Seabrook Island Mayor

Bruce Kleinman and his wife, Ava, purchased their lot on Seabrook Island 20 years ago. They have lived on the island full time for 10 years. During that time, Kleinman has served on several SIPOA and Club committees. He was co-founder and initial chair of the annual SIPOA Holiday Canned Food Drive in 2017. He also served on the SIPOA Activities Committee, SIPOA July 4th Committee (chair), SIPOA Volunteerism Subcommittee, SIPOA Disaster Readiness Ad-Hoc Committee, and the Club House Committee. Professionally, Kleinman was a commercial real estate attorney and practiced law with large to mid-sized firms in New Jersey for almost 30 years.

Q: When it comes to transparency, how do you think you will handle communication with Seabrook Island residents?

Kleinman: My opponent has repeatedly said that disrespectful communication on social media is our big problem. I think that the lack of respectful communication from our Town government is the real problem, and the real cause of residents feeling it necessary to resort to social media in order to be heard. You can count on me to listen; this is the bedrock of my candidacy. Only if we involve our residents in decision-making will they feel truly vested in those decisions. Once the Town Council ceases to act by fiat, I expect the level of polarization, and social media discord, will dramatically decline. I propose the following changes: (a) We will hold informal monthly meetings outside of town hall where Seabrookers will be able to discuss issues of interest with Council members including the Mayor; (b) Meetings will be moved to a larger venue when interest dictates, with the goal of not turning away community members; (c) Community members will be given greater time to speak at public hearings — three minutes per person is inadequate, and an overall limit at public hearings of 30 minutes is downright disrespectful; (d) Council votes will not be taken immediately after public hearing comments. Seabrook voices will be considered, not just heard.

Seabrook Island Town Council Candidates

Interviewing Gordon Weis, Candidate for Seabrook Island Town Council

Gordon Weis and his wife, Mollie, have lived on Seabrook Island since May of 2018. Before moving to Seabrook, he lived in Chicago where he was president of the 618 unit condo association board for seven years. He spent one year on the SIPOA communication committee. Weis’s professional experience is in retirement/pension planning, securities and computer communication services. For more information, visit https://GWeis.net.

Q: What is your opinion about the traffic problems in the area?

Weis: The traffic is especially bad getting off Seabrook Island and onto Johns Island using either Bohicket or River roads. We better hope there will be no category 3 or above hurricane, or no one will be able to get off the island. It would also be nice if Charleston County kept the tree trimmers off the Bohicket Road during high traffic times. The development of Andell West, MUSC and Seafields will make the problem even worse, especially on Seabrook Island Road and Betsy Kerrison Parkway. After listening to one of Kiawah’s podcasts, the Andell West project is targeted for 10-year completion, and that means lots of trucks and traffic. We need to work with our neighbors on Kiawah Island and John’s Island to encourage Charleston County to target road improvements, instead of merely allowing more apartment and condo complexes.

Interviewing Chuck Cross, Candidate for Seabrook Island Town Council

Chuck Cross and his wife, Jean, have lived on Seabrook Island since 2017. Since then, he has served on SIPOA’s Finance Committee, the Long-Range Planning’s Facilities Subcommittee, the SIPOA Board of Directors, the Chair of its Architectural Review Committee, the Seabrook Island Club’s Membership Committee, and the Town’s Board of Zoning Appeals. He also volunteers at his church, Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Before living on Seabrook, he served on his previous homeowner’s association board for 18 years. He remains active in the Northern Virginia Partnership for Children, a 501(c), and is currently serving as the President of its Board. Professionally, Cross managed a boutique commercial real estate firm.

Q: What is the most polarizing issue, in your opinion, and how do you think you will handle it?

Cross: The most polarizing issue is short-term rentals, which is directly connected to growth. As our population grows and changes, so do the needs of the community. It is important to strike a balance between maintaining a sense of community and addressing behavioral issues such as parking and noise. I do not believe restricting rentals is necessary and could have unintended consequences, but there should be mechanisms in place to ensure that short-term rental properties are managed responsibly. This includes implementing regulations and guidelines to maintain a harmonious environment for all residents and visitors. We also must remember that tourism is the second-largest revenue generator for our town, and the taxes they pay fund critical items such as our Beach Patrol as well as the more cultural events like the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and the always enjoyable fireworks display on the 4th of July.

Interviewing Paul McLaughlin, Candidate for Seabrook Island Town Council

Paul McLaughlin and his wife, Susan, have owned property on Seabrook Island for 21 years. For many of those years, they were part-time residents, but have been living here full-time for the past six years. McLaughlin served on SIPOA’s finance committee and helped with the financial planning for the Lake House. He has been a vocal advocate for many issues facing the Island, including the most recent proposal for the marina annexation. He volunteers for Water Wise in his spare time and he also coordinates a men’s spirituality group. Professionally, McLaughlin worked as gerontologist, he was also a non-profit executive and for 20 years, he was the founding CEO of a faith-based charitable foundation.

Q: This is going to be an active couple of years ahead as far as development goes. What do you think constituents need to know about the changes coming?

McLaughlin: In 2022, the Town of Kiawah contracted with Kimley-Horn to do a comprehensive study to understand the impact of existing and future development patterns in the area. The study looked at existing conditions, short-term projections for 2026 and long-term 2036 projections. More importantly, it looked not only at the impact these developments will have on Kiawah but also addressed the impact these various developments will have on Seabrook Island Road and the Freshfields Circle. Finally, the report offered solutions to some of the anticipated traffic issues these projects will generate. The Town of Seabrook can learn a lot by simply studying this report. Seabrook has only one access road on and off the island—Seabrook Island Road. While most Seabrookers are aware of the developments, the Town should take a proactive stance to work with the developers to keep our citizens informed of the progress. The Town should also be planning for how it will address the traffic impact of these developments and the potential impact these developments will have on our sewage treatment facility since we are required to service these developments.

Interviewing Dan Kortvelesy, Candidate for Seabrook Island Town Council

Dan Kortvelesy is the only incumbent running for Town Council. He and his wife, Donna, have been full-time residents of Seabrook Island since 2011. Along with his last two years on Town Council, Kortvelesy also spent six years as a member of the SIPOA Board of Directors. He was vice president of the board in 2019 and president in 2020. He has also served as a member of the town's Disaster Recovery Council and the Johns Island Task Force. On Town Council, he serves as the chairman of the town's Public Safety Committee. ​He has also been assigned the role of Communications Official under the town’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.

Q: When it comes to transparency, how do you think you have handled communication with Seabrook Island residents?

Kortvelesy: The public is welcome to attend all meetings, and opportunities for citizen comments are provided for each, which I think is important. One item I would like to point out is that every committee and Town Council meeting is streamed live, and the video of all meetings are posted on the Town of Seabrook Island website. This review by any community member will help them understand to a greater degree the subjects we examine, the people and groups we meet with and the direction of the council and committees. In addition, each town council member’s email address is published. Part of any decision-making process is to gather as much information and data as possible, and this includes community member input. One always needs to keep in mind that any decision reached may not be agreed to by all community members. However, consideration is given to all input. This past year the town hired a

communications manager. Events are being planned that will give the Seabrook Island community a chance to interact with the elected officials and town staff.

Interviewing Darryl May, Candidate for Seabrook Island Town Council

Darryl May and his wife, Susan, fell in love with Seabrook after touring the community when they were looking to fulfill their dream of owning a house by the beach. They purchased their home on Seabrook in 2015. In March of 2020 on one of their visits, they ended up staying longer due to the pandemic. They ended up selling their home in Pennsylvania in 2021 so they could live permanently on Seabrook. May is completing his third year on the House Committee of the Club. The first year in particular was a real learning experience since the Club was dealing with challenges in bringing back its dining operations after the COVID disruptions and the difficult staffing challenges. With SIPOA, he is serving a second year on the Architectural Review Committee.

Q: What is the most polarizing issue, in your opinion, and how do you think you will handle it?

May: The most polarizing issue is the proposed private yacht club. I will listen to both sides and seek a middle ground. I understand some Seabrookers truly want a yacht club and that is their primary focus. There are also Seabrookers who don’t want any development that will impinge on the Urban Growth Boundary or exacerbate traffic or environmental concerns. But it may be that most people would be willing to consider the developer’s plans if all Seabrookers get something out of the annexation and rezoning the developer wants. To me, that something must be a renovation of the public parts of the marina that are in disrepair and getting worse. None of this was addressed in the TOSI Development Conditions that were on the verge of being enacted before an outside lawyer informed Council that the planned annexation was illegal. That failure to do even minimal diligence before rushing to pass an illegal ordinance is stunning, and would not have happened if Council followed appropriate processes. To consider going forward with the developer’s proposal, Council must obtain airtight legal commitments for the marina backed by adequate financial guarantees.

Interviewing Raymond Hamilton, Candidate for the Seabrook Island Town Council

Raymond Hamilton and his wife have owned their property on Seabrook since 2017. They moved to Seabrook Island in January 2020. He is from Rock Hill, South Carolina and attended the University of South Carolina where he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Before moving to South Carolina, he lived in Atlanta for 25 years. He has served on the Seabrook Island Club Finance Committee and he currently volunteers with Sea Island Hunger Awareness Foundation, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding, My Sister’s House, and local hospice.

Q: What do you think is the biggest issue that Seabrook Island residents face currently? How do you plan to tackle it?

Hamilton: I believe the biggest challenge for Seabrook Island is flooding caused by sea level rise. Although we cannot prevent flooding, there are things that our Town can do better. First, we need to form a coalition with our neighbor Kiawah Island to work together on how best to mitigate flooding and damage caused by it. A close review of the Seafields and MUSC developments to ensure water is directed away from our roads along with developing a timeline for raising the height of Seabrook Island Road will be one of my top priorities. I understand the need to wait for road improvements until construction is completed, but the longer we wait, the more expensive it becomes.