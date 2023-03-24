Seabrook Island Hires First Ever Communications And Events Manager

The Town of Seabrook Island added a new position to their staff. They will now have a communications and events manager as a part of the Town’s team.

After a comprehensive search, they hired Robin Ochoa, who has extensive experience in many communication leadership positions. She will be responsible for planning and implementing the town’s overall communication and public engagement strategies.

Ochoa will be responsible for citizen engagement, communication content creation, event management, media relations, public outreach, as well as website and social media management. She will also be responsible for emergency management communication.

Ochoa is a recent U.S. Army retiree, who served 26 years in uniform as an enlisted military police officer and a commissioned officer in the Signal Corps and as a Public Affairs Officer before joining the Seabrook team. She has served three combat tours to Iraq and Afghanistan, deployed to Honduras for humanitarian relief efforts, worked media relations for NATO Allied Command Transformation, and served as the Chief of Operations for the Armed Services Network – Europe. After attending the Defense School for Information at Fort Meade in Maryland in 2009, Ochoa served in many strategic communication leadership positions within the Army. Her previous roles in communication and public relations have included serving as Deputy Public Affairs officer for 101st Airborne Division in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, serving as a lead strategic communication planner and media relations officer for the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs, and leading the Media Relations Team for Operations, Intelligence, and Logistics. Most recently, Ochoa served as the Chief Crisis Communication Lead with the Army Operations Crisis Action Team during the COVID-19 pandemic and for major national and international disasters for the Army Public Affairs program.

“Robin has dedicated her entire career to serving others,” said Joe Cronin, Seabrook Island town administrator. “She has served our country for more than 25 years, and now she will bring that same expertise, dedication, and enthusiasm to the Town of Seabrook Island. I am confident that her leadership ability and extensive public relations experience will be a tremendous asset to the entire community.”

Ochoa has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Northwestern Louisiana State University, a master's degree in business management and marketing from Strayer University, and a master's degree in public relations and corporate communication from Georgetown University. She is also a graduate of the International Public Affairs Course from Oberammergau, Germany, the Joint and Combined Warfare School in Norfolk, Virginia, and the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Lee, Virginia.

“I’m incredibly honored and excited that I was selected to be Seabrook Island’s new Communications and Events Manager. This is an amazing opportunity to be part of this amazing team at the Town Hall and I am really looking forward to working with everyone here,” Ochoa said.

She can be reached by emailing rochoa@townofseabrookisland.org.