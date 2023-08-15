Seabrook Island Town Hall Public Hearing

Due to time and space constraints, the number of speakers may be limited. If the number of individuals requesting time to speak exceeds the time allotted for the Public Hearing, speakers will be selected by the Town Clerk using a random number generator. Individuals selected to speak will be notified at least 24 hours prior to the Public Hearing.

Submit a Written Comment: Individuals who wish to submit a comment in advance of the Public Hearing may do so in writing by 12:00 pm on August 21, 2023, using one of the following options:

https://www.townofseabrookisland.org/andell.html

EMAIL: kwatkins@townofseabrookisland.org

MAIL OR HAND DELIVER: 2001 Seabrook Island Road, Seabrook Island, SC 29455

Watch Live Stream Video: Stream on the town’s YouTube channel beginning at 2:30 pm at www.youtube.com/@townofseabrookisland5287/streams.

More Information: For more information, please call (843) 768-9121.