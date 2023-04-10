Short-term Rental Report Updates Announced

× Expand Short Term Rentals

The long-awaited update to the Short-Term Rental 2022 report was presented at the Seabrook Island. Town Council meeting on March 28. Council Member Jeri Finke presented the “report on the report” at the meeting. The original report was presented almost one year ago in May of 2022. She said that most notably, the numbers have changed over the course of a year and that her and Council Member Pat Fox wanted to verify through discussions and conclusions how the numbers changing could affect their report.

“We needed to verify that the report would remain valid in many ways with the changing numbers,” she announced.

“We needed to have hard data that was updated that we could reference.”

She also announced that their original recommendations needed to be updated to reflect any data changes. “Some of the recommendations have already been implemented and some are in the process, so all of that had to be updated as well,” Finke said. The Seabrook Island Short-Term Rental Agreement has been a work in progress for almost three years now. Finke said that so much of the update depended upon information they received from stakeholders in January and February of this year. Many of the local property management companies had hard data that they could contribute to the report.

Finke announced that based on this update and the numbers they will get from the current round of short term rental renewals, and based on the numbers from the upcoming peak season, the ad hoc committee will have their ordinance changes to present to town council in late summer or early fall. “We take pride in this community and the atmosphere here,” she added. “We work hard on the conservation efforts here. We are no longer just the neighbor to Kiawah. We are a commodity.”

She admitted that the hard data has become vital to creating the Short-Term Rental report since there weren’t hard numbers before 2020. “We now know from recent numbers that we are at 20% to 30% for short-term rentals on the island. That’s a good balance.”

Fox noted that there are some items to watch in state legislation, most importantly a proviso that states that if a local town sets a short-term rental cap, then that town would have to provide affordable housing within the town’s limits. She said that it also states that an owner could rent out single rooms in their house, which they currently prohibit on the island.

“Basically, this is the state legislature pre-empting local government control of their own communities and that’s concerning,” Fox explained. She said that on the “up-side” the Town is only 45 days away from opening a public portal to take complaints on short-term rentals. “This will only benefit the town,” Fox said.

Seabrook Island Town Administrator Joe Cronin said that they should be able to announce short-term rental renewal numbers in late May or early June.

He noted that the numbers will show “active STRs” and “unique STRs” – meaning that active short-term rentals would be able to rent out at any time during the year and unique short-term rentals would only be rented out for part of the year due to an owner change mid-way through the year.

Cronin said that the peak season numbers will be better to look at rather than just looking at renewals since so many of the STRs do not rent out, even in the peak season. He also explained that the Town has a strict “stop work order” on STRs that are rented without a permit. He said that the owner would immediately be contacted and that they would be charged $500 a day until they obtained an STR permit.

The Town of Seabrook Island also now has a short-term rental compliance manager on staff. This new position was hired in the fall of 2022.

Cronin also announced that he is hoping that code enforcement will be able to withhold issuance of an STR permit when a property owner is not in compliance and has multiple violations. “Right now, code enforcement can take away the permits, but they can’t withhold issuance,” he explained. “I just really feel like it will be taken seriously when someone isn’t allowed to obtain a short- term rental permit for 12 months or six months, versus just being charged $500 a day.”

Town Clerk Katharine Watkins chimed in saying that the charge actually comes out to $1087.50 after all the fees and taxes that must go to the state for the fines. Cronin noted that they already addressed the recommendation from the Fall of 2022’s STR update about always having a clear and up-to-date list of STRs for the code enforcement officers. “This helps enforce the violations,” he said.

They have also made some fee adjustments based off the recommendations in the fall.

The current STR permit renewal deadlines are:

• Deadline for application is April 30.

• Late fees will begin on May 1.

The late fees are:

• $150 – 30 days late

• $300 – 60 days late

• $450 – more than 60 days late

Cronin also announced that there is now a statewide portal for renewal that will open March 31. The Town of Seabrook Island will begin processing applications that are coming in during the week of April 3. They now allow for STR permits to be paid via email and processed via email.

“We will email the forms to fill out and there is a secure link to pay the fees,” he said. Three members of the public went to the meeting to speak out in favor of having a cap on STRs. Paul McLaughlin said that the Seabrook Island community could be one of the last communities to not enforce a cap on STRs in the area, behind the Isle of Palms.

“We’ll likely be a source for more rentals because people are going to go to the place with least resistance,” he noted. He said he wants to present on behalf of the Preserve Seabrook organization at the next meeting.

Another concerned citizen concluded the meeting by saying, “You say you hope to keep STR’s at about 25%, so why don’t you pass something to keep it that way?”

To view the updated report, visit townofseabrookisland.org/ announcements/short-term-rental-advisory-committee-issuesupdate-on-short-term-rental-report.