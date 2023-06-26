Take The Charleston County Building Community Resistance To Hazards Survey Today!

Your input to the Charleston County Hazard Mitigation Plan is important because Seabrook is a jurisdiction that provides content for the plan that is specific to this island.

Charleston County is partnering with 31 local entities to help update the Charleston Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan. The goal of the plan is to guide efforts to mitigate risk and build community resilience to future natural hazard events like drought, flooding, hurricanes, and earthquakes.

There are 16 local government jurisdictions, community stakeholders including private and non-profit entities, state agencies, and smaller community districts working on this regional plan which was originally adopted in 1999. This survey will help guide future risk reduction strategies that can be implemented using public and private resources.

The plan must be updated annually to address community changes prior to being submitted to FEMA for approval every five years. The FEMA approved Charleston Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan from 2019 can be found at https://www.charlestoncounty.org/.../Hazard-Mitigation....

The deadline to fill out the survey is August 20, 2023.

To participate in the survey, click on this link! https://t.ly/hmzj.