The Numbers Are In

Seabrook Island Town Administrator Joe Cronin reported on the final numbers at the May 23 Town Council Meeting as of the renewal deadline of April 30 for the current short term rentals and business licenses on Seabrook Island.

Short Term Rentals are at 540. Last year was 570.

Nichole Nettles, Seabrook Island’s Short Term Rental Compliance Manager has begun enforcement activities to see if anyone who was renting on the island last year is continuing to do so without a renewal. She is also looking to see if there are any new rental properties without a permit.

Business Licenses are at 1,634, which equals out to be just under $483,000. Last year was 1,335, which equaled $378,838.

Town Administrator Joe Cronin said that this is a more than $100,000 increase. He said the majority are contractors, and that he attributes the increase to enhanced code enforcement activity over the past year. “Our code enforcement is out there all day looking for those licenses. The number one violation is from contractors working without a license,” he said. He attributes the increased rate to the fact that the town brought the fees in line with other communities three years ago. “The increase in the amount of money would be from that increase in rate that we enacted a few years ago and just newly licensed businesses,” he said.

For more information on short term rental permits, visit townofseabrookisland.org/str.html. For more information on business licenses, visit townofseabrookisland.org/business-licenses.html.