The Town Of Seabrook Island Is Now Accepting Accommodations Tax Applications For Financial Year 2024

The Town of Seabrook Island Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee is currently accepting applications for FY 2023 State Accommodations Tax (ATAX) funding. Interested applicants must submit a completed application to the Assistant Town Administrator by 12 pm on Monday, August 7, 2023. The ATAX Advisory Committee will consider funding requests during its upcoming meeting on August 29, 2023 at 11:00 am, at which time the committee will vote on funding recommendations to Town Council. State ATAX funds must be used to attract or provide for tourists, and cannot be used for any item that would normally be provided by a county or municipality. Eligible projects include:

advertising and promotion of tourism so as to develop and increase tourist attendance through the generation of publicity;

promotion of the arts and cultural events;

construction, maintenance, and operation of facilities for civic and cultural activities including construction and maintenance of access and the nearby roads and utilities for the facilities;

the criminal justice system, law enforcement, fire protection, solid waste collection, and health facilities when required to serve tourists and tourist facilities. (The amount of the expenditure is required to be based on the estimated percentage of cost directly attributed by tourists);

public facilities such as restrooms, dressing rooms, parks and parking lots;

tourist shuttle transportation;

control and repair of waterfront erosion; and

operating visitor information centers.

For additional information regarding eligible ATAX expenditures, please refer to the SC Department of Revenue’s official advisory opinion contained in SC Revenue Ruling #98-22. A responsible person from the submitting organization must attend the ATAX Advisory Committee meeting on August 29, 2023 at 11:00 am to present the request (limit to five minutes) and to answer questions from committee members. The meeting will be held at Seabrook Island Town Hall, 2001 Seabrook Island Road. Recommendations made by the ATAX Advisory Committee must be approved by the Seabrook Island Town Council before funds may be committed to the applicant or dispersed by the Town.For more information, please contact Katharine Watkins, Assistant Town Administrator, by phone at (843) 768-9121 or by email at kwatkins@townofseabrookisland.org.​ The Financial Year 2024 ATAX Grant Application Form deadline is Monday, August 7, 2023 at 12 pm.

You may access the form here: FY 2024 ATAX Grant Application Form (PDF).