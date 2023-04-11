Updated Start Times for Several Town Meetings

The following Town meetings will now begin at 1 p.m., starting this week:

Environmental Committee (Next Meeting: Wednesday, April 12)

Ways and Means (Next Meeting: Monday, April 24)

Town Council (Next Meeting: Tuesday, May 2)

Board of Zoning Appeals (Next Meeting: Monday, May 15)

The Planning Commission meeting will now be held at 2 p.m.The next meeting is on Wednesday, May 3.

Join us for these meetings in-person at Kiawah Island Town Hall (4475 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Kiawah Island), or livestream or view the meetings later on our YouTube channel here.