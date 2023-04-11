Updated Start Times for Several Town Meetings
After evaluating the length of our afternoon meeting times, the Town has updated the start time of several monthly meetings.
×
The following Town meetings will now begin at 1 p.m., starting this week:
- Environmental Committee (Next Meeting: Wednesday, April 12)
- Ways and Means (Next Meeting: Monday, April 24)
- Town Council (Next Meeting: Tuesday, May 2)
- Board of Zoning Appeals (Next Meeting: Monday, May 15)
The Planning Commission meeting will now be held at 2 p.m.The next meeting is on Wednesday, May 3.
Join us for these meetings in-person at Kiawah Island Town Hall (4475 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Kiawah Island), or livestream or view the meetings later on our YouTube channel here.
Kiawah Island Municipal Center
4475 Betsy Kerrison Pkwy, South Carolina 29455