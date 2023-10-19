Charleston’s Most Expensive Home Just Hit The Market

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Got an extra $20 million laying around?

A unique home was just put up for sale on Kiawah Island, capturing the attention of luxury home enthusiasts and potential buyers in the Charleston area. Located at 9 Eugenia Avenue on Kiawah Island, this custom-built home has some truly epic features.

Key Features:

Price: $20,000,000

$20,000,000 Bedrooms: 5

5 Full Baths: 5

5 Half Baths: 2

2 Square Footage: 4,635 sq. ft.

4,635 sq. ft. Year Built: 2022

2022 Garage: 4-car capacity

4-car capacity Stories: 3

Property Highlights: The residence welcomes visitors with ocean tranquility. Designed with a family-style layout, the home seamlessly combines function with elegance. One of the standout features is the infinity pool, which offers mesmerizing views where the surf can stir the soul. Adjacent to the pool is a custom outdoor kitchen, perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying a serene evening with family.

Inside, the home boasts living spaces spread across all three floors. Notable interior features include custom backsplashes, wide plank wood flooring, coffered ceilings, a state-of-the-art wine room, and a gourmet kitchen that is sure to impress even the most discerning chef.

Adding to the home’s functionality is an elevator that provides easy access from the 4-car garage to all three levels. The main living area has been designed to blend seamlessly with the outdoor spaces, ensuring residents can make the most of Kiawah Island’s picturesque surroundings.

The second-floor primary suite comes with its own office space, offering inspiring views. Meanwhile, the third floor has been thoughtfully designed to include a bunk space that can accommodate up to six individuals, making it ideal for families.

For those concerned about power outages, the luxury home is equipped with a whole-house generator. Attention to detail is evident throughout the property, from the unique custom backsplash in the kitchen to the convenient outlets in the bunk beds for electronic devices. The wine room and elevator decor further showcase the meticulous design and craftsmanship that went into creating this residence.

Location and Schools: The property is situated in the Kiawah neighborhood on Kiawah Island. Local schools include Mt. Zion Elementary, Haut Gap Middle School, and St. Johns High School.

The listing is offered by Charleston’s Carolina One Real Estate.