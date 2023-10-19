Humbled And Honored To Give Back!

× 1 of 7 Expand × 2 of 7 Expand × 3 of 7 Expand × 4 of 7 Expand × 5 of 7 Expand × 6 of 7 Expand × 7 of 7 Expand Prev Next

Akers Ellis had the privilege of representing the Kiawah Conservancy in their acquisition of two special properties off Kiawah Island. Additionally, to further support the Conservancy, we donated the entirety of our real estate commissions, totaling $61,500, to the Conservancy. These exceptional properties will be preserved in perpetuity.

We had an amazing time yesterday evening supporting this incredible organization that champions such a meaningful cause. Thank you to the Kiawah Conservancy for making a positive impact in our community and for the opportunity to give back.