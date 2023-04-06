The Arts, etc. Kiawah Island Art And House Tour

× 1 of 5 Expand × 2 of 5 Expand × 3 of 5 Expand × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

The annual Kiawah Art and House Tour, presented by Arts, etc., will take place on Kiawah Island Friday, April 14, from 1-5pm and will feature five unique homes which have never been opened to the public.

They vary in architectural style from traditional to contemporary and their settings are exceptional.

In the Preserve, the warm transitional-style home on tour has captivating marsh views seen from the ten-foot windows and multiple deck areas. Primary colors accent the crisp blue used throughout the house, including the seven bedrooms and baths. Twelve-foot ceilings contribute to the open, airy feel.

The master bedroom is a sanctuary with its own screened porch. The great room is sited at the property’s highest elevation, capitalizing on the splendor of the marsh. A massive black walnut island centers the spacious kitchen. Upstairs a second master suite, bunk room and other bedrooms surround a media/gaming/family room. Outdoors there is a guest house, pergola-shielded dining area, plunge pool and a deck lounge. The guest house includes a spacious study, soaring 20-foot cypress ceiling and additional bedrooms.

In Cassique the house on tour reflects the Arts and Crafts architecture of the neighborhood with attention to detail and inspired use of wood. Both the kitchen and first floor master bedroom have a cypress paneled curved wall of windows. Hand-hewn, antique maple and oak beams crisscross the ceilings of the great room and kitchen while the screened porch features rough-sawn cedar beams. The second floor has three ensuite bedrooms and a cozy family room.

Accessed by tower stairs, an exterior walkway leads to the owner’s art studio and office. In addition to the stunning views, this house features an eclectic art collection and antiques mixed with locally-crafted furniture. The iron chandeliers and sconces are works of art themselves.

Beside a lagoon and marsh, a spacious new home is infused with a palette of cool grays and blues and crowned with coffered ceilings. Expansive views overlook the marsh. The generous kitchen and dining areas utilize upper New York State reclaimed beams and a 13-foot marble island which seats five. The screened porch has a large table, stacked stone fireplace, paneled ceiling and oak beadboard accents.

An enormous game room opens to a roomy deck with a plunge pool. A floating staircase leads to four ensuite bedrooms. The floors are antique black American walnut. Barn doors, hand-painted oars, and stylish touches fill the home.

In Ocean Park a light filled five bedroom home offers sweeping marsh views. Handscraped walnut floors, Jefferson triple windows and an imposing stairwell with detailed wainscoting create a dramatic entryway. A handsome study is paneled in rich mahogany and warmed by a stately fireplace. Named “The Magnolia House,” the home’s casual elegance is enhanced by a flowing floor plan, a striking wall of windows, detailed woodwork and expansive coffered ceilings.

Calcutta Gold Carrera marble makes a statement in the state-of-the-art kitchen as well as in the bathrooms, each with its own individual design. Outside are porches, decks and an infinity pool. The second floor features an elaborate soaring ceiling with a unique skylight -a rectangular marvel of wood paneling, glass and metal. In the master bedroom and throughout the home, curated antiques and original paintings abound. Warmed by a large brick fireplace, a rooftop sitting area provides wonderful sky views day and night. The capacious lower level has a locker room, TV room and exercise room.

Oceanfront is an industrial modern style house with exquisite ocean views. The main floor’s soaring two-story windows provide an uninterrupted seascape, enhanced with exposed steel beams and a floor- to-ceiling fireplace with concrete surround. The openconcept plan includes an enormous living room, large dining area and a streamlined kitchen. One of the home’s ten bedrooms and a cozy family room complete the first floor. The second floor has five bedrooms, all with access to a patio encasing the home. The third floor master bedroom suite includes a gym, outdoor shower, sitting area and office.

The attached two story pool/guest house provides three bedrooms and baths. On the ground floor garage doors open to the patio, fire pit and hot tub. Oversized modern photographs throughout complete the look of edgy sophistication.

Another element of the fundraiser is an auction which opens for bidding on March 20. Featured is a gorgeous painting, “Narrows Break” by Curt Butler. Other paintings in the auction include works by Kevin LePrince, Peg Weschke, Jennifer Koach and lithographs, photographs and sculpture. There are several hand blown Murano glass vases. Diamonds Direct has generously donated a beautiful diamond bracelet. Golf experiences at Briars Creek and the Kiawah Island Club are offered.A luxury package from the Med Spa and Salonat Kiawah and various dining experiences are also available for bidding.

The proceeds from the house tour and auction provide funding for arts education programs for the students of Johns and Wadmalaw Islands. These include music, literary and visual arts programs. FNB Corporation is the presenting sponsor of the Kiawah Art and House tour. According to an FNB spokesperson, “It is a privilege to support this exceptional event and, ultimately, our region’s students, who may not always have the opportunity to experience and explore art on a personal level. Being good members and stewards of our communities requires a holistic approach, so when FNB considers how we contribute, we take care to remember the arts, architecture and natural beauty that greatly enrich our world.”

For information about the house tour and to purchase tickets and bid on the auction go to kiawahartsetc.org. Tickets are $75. A limited number of tickets will be sold to this exclusive tour.