4 Must-Visit Seafood Spots on Kiawah and Seabrook

Cherrywood BBQ and Ale House700 Governors Dr, Kiawah Island, South Carolina 29455
If you're in the mood for some casual dining with seafood, Cherrywood BBQ and Ale House is your go-to place. Shrimp and grits is a popular dish on the menu, seasoned with smoked sausage and bacon gravy. The restaurant offers a wide range of locally sourced seafood options, along with their famous hickory-smoked BBQ.
Hege's Restaurant275 Gardners Circle, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455
If you're looking for fresh-off-the-boat seafood, Hege's Restaurant in Seabrook Island is a great choice. The menu offers a plethora of seafood dishes such as seared scallops, shrimp and grits, seafood pasta, and more. The atmosphere is cozy and casual, making it perfect for a relaxed dining experience.
The Atlantic Room at the Ocean Course1002 Ocean Course Dr., Kiawah Island, South Carolina 29455
Located within the Ocean Course Clubhouse, The Atlantic Room boasts stunning vistas of Kiawah Island's Atlantic coastline. Known for its seafood dishes like seared tuna with wasabi cream and Carolina shrimp and grits, this restaurant is a fine dining choice for seafood aficionados.
The Salty Dog Cafe Seabrook1882 Andell Bluff Blvd, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455
If you're looking for a laid-back seafood restaurant right along the Intracoastal waterway, The Salty Dog Cafe is a popular choice among locals and visitors. Located on Seabrook Island's Bohicket Marina, this waterfront dining space features fresh seafood dishes, along with their famous Lowcountry crab dip, shrimp toast, and unbeatably fresh ceviche stack. Along with the fantastic food, they also feature a full bar and live music on weekends.
