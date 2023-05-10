2023 Disaster Awareness Day

× 1 of 5 Expand Robin Ochoa × 2 of 5 Expand Robin Ochoa × 3 of 5 Expand × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

We are just over two weeks away from our Disaster Awareness Day 2023 here at the Seabrook Island Club! Preparedness is our priority for this hurricane season!

We are inviting you to come listen to our local officials, emergency management and weather experts, and our local law enforcement and public safety officers. Our special guest is Trooper Bob from the ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker this year!

Make sure you sign up for "Code Red" for important information and ensure you "Know your zone". Also, go ahead and download this year's comprehensive SC Hurricane Guide.

For updates on all Seabrook Island events go to https://www.townofseabrookisland.org/events.html