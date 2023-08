× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Idalia is strengthening as it moves northward over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida Gulf coast. Heavy rainfall has the potential to produce flash and urban flooding across portions of the west coast of Florida, the Florida Panhandle, and southern Georgia. Follow the latest at: http://hurricanes.gov