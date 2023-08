A high tide of around 8 feet is expected at approximately 8:30 p.m. tonight, Aug. 30. Storm surges are also forecasted during this storm. Be advised of rip currents and high surf, and stay out of the water today.

During the height of the storm this afternoon and evening, stay at home and avoid driving, especially 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. today when tides will be the highest.