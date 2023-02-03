Cold Snap This Weekend, Warmer Again Next Week

Our stretch of gloomy weather ends today as the last storm system in the series of them pushes out to sea. The lingering rain along our coast should be over by early afternoon.

Today's setup is one where cold air is chasing precipitation. An arctic cold front is lagging behind the weather system that caused brought us rain yesterday through today.

The Weather Prediction Center's surface weather map from 7:00 a.m. EST today.

Like most Southeast winter events, the cold air will arrive too late for any concern for snow and ice in the Palmetto State and will be a glancing blow of cold that will not last long. The coldest air is directed at the northeastern part of the country and eastern Canada.

We can be thankful that this extreme cold isn't coming our way. Still, you'll be shivering tonight and tomorrow as temperatures drop into the 20s over the entire state except for the coastal Lowcountry tonight. High temperatures will only recover to the 40s Saturday (with some coastal Lowcountry spots reaching 50).

Warm air and moisture will surge northward again on Sunday, but the day will begin with temperatures below freezing over much of the state. Some light rain and drizzle will break out over our coastal plain during the day. There is a slight chance that the rain starts early enough in the upper part of the Pee Dee that temperatures are still around freezing. If it does, the freezing rain or drizzle would only last an hour or two before it warms above freezing, but it only takes a bit to cause slick spots on bridges, and it could happen while people are out Sunday morning.

The first part of next week looks quiet with a warming trend. Temperatures across the state will be back in the 60s, with most of the state seeing highs in the 70s by Wednesday. The next chance for rain comes late Thursday into Friday, followed by another push of chilly air next weekend.