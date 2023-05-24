Disaster Awareness Day At Seabrook Island

What if this was "Breaking News" and the Town of Seabrook Island was ordered to Evacuate?

Don't wait until the last minute to scramble and not know where to go for the latest information and resources!

Come out to the Annual Town of Seabrook Island Disaster Awareness Day on June 1st at the Seabrook Island Club "Island Clubhouse" between 9 A.M. and 12 P.M. to listen to Emergency Preparedness organizations from across the State of South Caroline, Listen to the mayors of The Town of Seabrook Island and Kiawah Island talk about how important this day is.

There will be a complimentary lunch to follow and door prizes to win throughout!