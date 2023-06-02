× 1 of 5 Expand × 2 of 5 Expand × 3 of 5 Expand × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

Each year, the Town of Kiawah Island and the Town of Seabrook Island partner to provide Disaster Awareness Day. This special event offers the opportunity to inform and prepare the public for hurricane season. Our Mayor John Labriola, Public Safety Director Craig Harris, and Communications team were pleased to speak to the community and thank the residents who participated.

One way that you and your family can be prepared today is by signing up for our CodeRed emergency alert system. Sign up here to receive weather, emergency, and other critical community alerts to your mobile device: http://ow.ly/TUCl50OE2Ul.