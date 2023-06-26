Disaster Relief

×

This week we hosted our Town's Disaster Recovery Plan Exercise where Town leaders and local partners came together with Scott Cave who assists us in our planning efforts.

The scenario was based on Hurricane Ian's impact on a small town in Florida. Our goal for this exercise was to review the third phase of operations, the recovery phase, which leads us to building town stability and resiliency for our community members.

This was a great opportunity for us to identify gaps in our plan and develop a way forward to close those gaps so that any future recovery efforts will go smoothly.

Take a look at a couple of the clips included to hear more.