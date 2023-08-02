First Aid Kit

× Expand 919039361464473

Don’t mind us, we’re just reviewing our emergency supplies!

While we haven’t seen much development in the tropics so far, the peak of Atlantic hurricane season is quickly approaching, and we want you to be prepared for whatever may come our way.

If you haven’t yet, go through your emergency kit to ensure everything is in working order and not expired. Don’t forget about items for your pets including food, leashes, and carriers.

Review your evacuation plan and zone so if you do find yourself needing to evacuate, you know where to go and how to get there.

Download Charleston County’s Hurricane Guide for more direction here. https://www.charlestoncounty.org/.../eme.../hurricane.php...

Extra preparedness points if you know what year the radar picture is from!