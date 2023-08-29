Hurricane Idalia Advisory #1

The Town of Seabrook Island remains at OPCON 3 (Normal Operations) and will continue to monitor the storm. It is expected that the town will increase its readiness position to OPCON 2 (Likely Disaster Impacts) on Wednesday morning.

NWS has advised that the following impacts are possible in our area:

•Heavy rainfall and flash flooding: Up to 4-8 inches of rain is possible.

•Strong, gusty winds: Wind gusts of 60 mph or higher.

•Storm surge/coastal flooding: A storm surge of 2-4 feet is possible along the coast.

•Tornadoes: There is a risk for tornadoes across the coastal counties on Wednesday and Wednesday evening.

•Rip currents, high surf, and significant beach erosion are possible along the coast.

Storm impacts, including localized flooding, storm surge, wind damage and power outages are possible. Berkeley Electric Cooperative is continuing to monitor the forecast and is preparing for response within its service area.

We advised everyone to monitor local media outlets for updates. For forecast updates go to: www.hurricanes.gov.

Residents, property owners and visitors are encouraged to be ready to implement hurricane preparedness plans. Additional resources are found at https://www.townofseabrookisland.org/emergency-resources....

We encourage everyone to share this message with their gusts and employees.

Official updates will be posted on the Town website and social media platforms.

DIAL 911 FOR EMERGENCIES ONLY!

Do NOT call 911 if you have water in your home unless your life is in danger, to report a power outage.

Power outages should be reported directly to Berkeley Electric Cooperative.

The Charleston County Citizen’s Information Line will be activated on Wednesday at 8:00 am. For questions concerning non-emergency assistance during a state of emergency, contact the Charleston County Citizen’s Information Hotline at (843) 746-3900.

Power Outages. Power outages may be reported to Berkeley Electric Cooperative by phone at (888) 253-4232 or online at https://www.berkeleyelectric.coop/.

Sign up for CodeRED, our emergency notification system.