Hurricane Idalia Advisory #2

The National Weather Service has advised that Hurricane Idalia may have the following impacts in our area:

•Tropical storm force winds and wind gusts are possible, especially along the coast.

•Storm surge inundation of 2-4 feet above ground level is possible.

*The highest water levels are likely to take place on Wednesday evening, particularly during the evening high tide cycle (~8:30 pm).

•Rainfall flooding is likely across most of the area, mainly Wednesday and Wednesday night. NOT all locations will experience flooding/flash flooding.

•Isolated tornadoes are possible Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.

•Dangerous, life-threatening marine conditions are expected across ALL Atlantic waters on Wednesday through early Thursday.

The Town of Seabrook Island remains at OPCON 3 (Normal Operations) and will continue to monitor the storm. It is expected that the town will increase its readiness position to OPCON 2 (Likely Disaster Impacts) on Wednesday morning. Town offices will close at 12:00 pm on Wednesday.

Charleston County Government offices, including the downtown Judicial Center, will close at 1:00 pm on Wednesday and will remain closed on Thursday.

The St. Johns Fire Department will respond to all calls as long as it is safe for their personnel to do so. Calls may need to be prioritized based on conditions.

Residents, property owners and visitors are advised to monitor local media outlets for updates on Hurricane Idalia. Forecasts are also updated regularly on the National Hurricane Center website at www.hurricanes.gov.

Residents, property owners and visitors are also encouraged to review and be ready to implement their hurricane preparedness plans. Additional resources may be found on the town’s website at https://www.townofseabrookisland.org/emergency-resources....

In advance of anticipated storm impacts, residents and visitors are encouraged to secure or remove outdoor objects, such as lawn furniture, garbage cans and other materials, which may be blown by the wind.

Residents and visitors are also strongly encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel on Wednesday evening, especially when tides will be the highest between 6:30 pm and 10:30 pm.

