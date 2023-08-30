Hurricane Idalia Advisory #4

×

Hurricane Idalia remains a category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The center of the storm is currently located in southeastern Georgia and is moving to the northeast at 20 mph. Idalia is expected to cross into South Carolina later this evening as a strong tropical storm.

Though the most significant impacts are still several hours away, the Charleston region has already begun to feel the effects of Idalia. . Earlier this afternoon, St. Johns Fire District personnel also responded when a large tree fell across Bohicket Road. Conditions are expected to continue deteriorating into the evening hours.

The Town of Seabrook Island is expected to experience impacts from Idalia over the remainder of the evening on Wednesday and into the early morning hours on Thursday. Our area is currently under a Hurricane Warning, Storm Surge Warning and Flood Watch.

Seabrook Island Beach Patrol personnel and equipment were removed from the beach around noon on Wednesday due to deteriorating conditions. Beach Patrol advises that strong currents and high surf are likely. Residents and visitors are advised to stay out of the water until the storm has passed.