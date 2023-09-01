Hurricane Idalia Advisory #5

×

The center of Tropical Storm Idalia passed over the Charleston region at approximately 10:00 pm last evening.

The storm, which made landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast as a strong category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning, was downgraded to a tropical storm at 5:00 pm on Wednesday. Though it gradually weakened as it moved across southeastern Georgia and South Carolina, Idalia still brought tropical storm force winds, storm surge, heavy rains and tornadoes to our part of the state. No significant power outages were reported in our area.

At this time, damage appears to be limited to some downed trees, vegetative debris, and pockets of standing water. All roads to, from and within Seabrook Island remain passable. Initial damage assessments are currently ongoing, and members of town staff and volunteers from Seabrook Island CERT will complete an island-wide inspection this afternoon to check for visible damage to personal property.

Property owners who sustained structural damage, downed trees and/or flooding are asked report their damages to the town by email to jcronin@townofseabrookisland.org. Damage reports should include your name and address, a brief description of the damage sustained, an estimated value of the damage (if known), and photos of the damage (if available). Any information received from property owners will be aggregated and reported to Charleston County as part of a countywide damage assessment. Please note that the reporting of this information should not be considered a claim for reimbursement. Residents should file claims for damage or other losses with their insurance company.

Seabrook Island Town Hall will remain closed to non-essential personnel for the remainder of the day today. Town Hall will re-open for regular office hours at 8:00 am on Friday.

The Seabrook Island Property Owners Association (SIPOA) remains open for regular hours today. There are no restrictions on contractor entry.

This is the final advisory for Hurricane/Tropical Storm Idalia.