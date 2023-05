× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

Did you know that today marks the start South Carolina’s Hurricane Preparedness Month?

We had the opportunity to get a tour of the emergency operations center at the Charleston Emergency Management Center!

What a great way to kick off this month and step up our planning efforts for our town to help continue educating and building awareness on what to do during emergencies.